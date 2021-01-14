Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

