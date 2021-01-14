GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Shares Gap Down to $5.36

Shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.36, but opened at $4.88. GeoVax Labs shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 4,076 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 320.30% and a negative net margin of 120.26%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

About GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

