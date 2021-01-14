Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Getinge stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.81. Getinge has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $899.44 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

