GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ GIGM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,741. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 million, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

