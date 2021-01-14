GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Update

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ GIGM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,741. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 million, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
