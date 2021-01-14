Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 276436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.19.
GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76.
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 43,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.21, for a total value of C$1,230,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,864,068.29.
About Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.
