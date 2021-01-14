Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 276436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.19.

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 43,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.21, for a total value of C$1,230,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,864,068.29.

About Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

