Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,692,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,925. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

