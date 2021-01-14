Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLAD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

