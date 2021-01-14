Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.59. 136,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,120. The stock has a market cap of $351.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

