Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLNCY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.49. 251,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,885. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

