Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 251,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,885. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

