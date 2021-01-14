Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLNCY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Glencore has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

