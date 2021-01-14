Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY remained flat at $$7.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 366,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,885. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

