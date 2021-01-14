Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Up 6.3%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.04. 1,150,675 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,074,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $284,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

