Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 60,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $216.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.17 and its 200-day moving average is $193.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

