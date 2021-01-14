Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $208.01. 387,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,399,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

