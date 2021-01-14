Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

