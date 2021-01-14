Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,527 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,952,000 after acquiring an additional 842,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $20,563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after acquiring an additional 395,757 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

