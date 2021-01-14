Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 3,808 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,892.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

