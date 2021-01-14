Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 764 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

NYSE BA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.01. 387,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,399,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.09.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

