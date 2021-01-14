Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 894 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

