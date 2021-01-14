Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 728 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,230 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.