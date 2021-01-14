Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

