Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,169,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,150,000 after buying an additional 994,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.