Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $311,000 in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $256,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 202.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $94.29.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

