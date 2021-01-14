Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,900 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 224,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.