Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 11,578 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $4,736,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

