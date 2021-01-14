Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.15.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

