Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

HBI stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

