Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Up 160.3% in December

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a growth of 160.3% from the December 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,724,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

