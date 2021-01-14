Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the December 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.
