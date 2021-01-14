Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Short Interest Up 153.0% in December

Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 153.0% from the December 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YLCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $656,000.

Shares of YLCO stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

