Gmt Capital Corp Sells 700,500 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $399,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,752,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,198,884.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $128,358.56.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $14,980.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $29,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 241,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $72,450.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $645,668.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 54,442 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $11,977.24.

GTE remained flat at $$0.54 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,583,112. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.56.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

