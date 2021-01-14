Gnosis 1-Day Volume Hits $331,869.00 (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $109.49 or 0.00276893 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $164.74 million and $331,869.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00375746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.48 or 0.04141100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

