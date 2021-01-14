GoByte Reaches Market Cap of $207,787.56 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. GoByte has a total market cap of $207,787.56 and $5,799.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000721 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,143,580 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

