GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CFO Travis J. Matthiesen Sells 146,000 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

