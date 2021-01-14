Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Given New $4.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 29,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,602. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 256.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 353.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

