Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Short Interest Update

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, a growth of 341.1% from the December 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GLDFF remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,043,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,111. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Golden Leaf has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Golden Leaf Company Profile

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands. The company also engages in the ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate and intellectual property, and capital equipment, as well as industrial hemp processing activities.

