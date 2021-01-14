Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Short Interest Update

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, a growth of 341.1% from the December 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GLDFF remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,043,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,111. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Golden Leaf has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
Golden Leaf Company Profile
