Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

