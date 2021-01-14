Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
