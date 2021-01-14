Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.44

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 167690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.71 million and a PE ratio of 98.71.

Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

