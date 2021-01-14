Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$83.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.55 million.

