Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,089. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.19.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $256,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,854 shares of company stock worth $13,790,680. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

