Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GYC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.44 ($27.57).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €20.82 ($24.49) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.68. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

