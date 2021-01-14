Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €25.50 by UBS Group

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) received a €25.50 ($30.00) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GYC. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.80 ($29.18) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.44 ($27.57).

Get Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) alerts:

Shares of GYC opened at €20.82 ($24.49) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.68.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.