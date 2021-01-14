Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $704,000 Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Scholastic worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHL. ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of SCHL opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.22 million, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Scholastic’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

