Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 272,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 97,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 27,768 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 572,288 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 212,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.