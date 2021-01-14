Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Capstead Mortgage worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

CMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

