Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,038 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Trustmark by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Trustmark by 46.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,397,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.