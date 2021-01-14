Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,646 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $856.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

