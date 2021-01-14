Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in December

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,095,200 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 1,760,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 342.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

