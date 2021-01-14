GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) PT Raised to $40.00 at Maxim Group

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.13. 17,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,513. The company has a market cap of $621.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.14. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,740.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

